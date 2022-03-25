latest-news, Feros Group, North Cronulla Surf Club, bar restaurant, kiosk, Chris feros, development application, terrace

An outdoor terrace accommodating up to 104 patrons is a feature of the proposed upstairs bistro-bar in the North Cronulla surf club redevelopment. A further 196 people would be able to eat and drink indoors in the facilities overlooking the beach. The proposed total maximum of 300 patrons is contained in a development application (DA) lodged with Sutherland Shire Council. The figure is higher than the 250 indicated in previous announcements. Proposed trading hours are 7am to midnight, seven days a week (licensed hours from 10am to midnight). The new downstairs kiosk will occupy the same corner position as was previously the case. It will have no internal seating, but will have outdoor seating for up to 60 people. Proposed trading hours are 6am to 9pm, seven days a week. The DA includes a plan of management and acoustic report. The acoustic report said the operation of the kiosk would have "a negligible impact" on people in nearby residential and commercial / retail buildings, while noise emissions from the level one facilities were calculated to comply with the Liquor & Gaming NSW standard assessment criteria over the proposed trading hours. The report said the location of the upstairs facilities was an "optimised design from an acoustic perspective as the club building will shield surrounding apartment buildings from noise generated by patrons on the terrace". The DA submitted there would be no unreasonable detrimental effect on people in surrounding residential and commercial properties. "The proposal is in the public interest in that it will provide public amenities from the beachfront and improve access to public open space and a community facility," the DA said. The surf club venues will be operated by the Feros Group, which has shire hotels, the Highfield Caringbah, The Prince at Kirrawee and Taren Point Hotel. Feros Group will also operate the proposed Parc Pavilion hotel in the new Sammut Group development on the northern side of Monro Park. Feros Group chief executive Chris Feros has said previously the upstairs venue in the redeveloped surf club will be open to the public, with a focus on good food in a casual environment, rather than high-end dining. The downstairs operation would continue the informal atmosphere of the former kiosk, but with modern facilities. Subject to DA approval, it is hoped to open at least the kiosk by the end of 2022, and possibly the bistro-bar as well.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/01ff6d84-6fb6-4164-b890-17770717ed63.jpg/r1_59_1151_709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg