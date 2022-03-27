latest-news, Liberal Party preselection, Hughes, Alex Dore, melanie Gibbons, jenny ware

Updated A Liberal Party preselection ballot for Hughes will be cancelled in a move which has angered branch members and been described by state MP Lee Evans as "a death wish". The party's candidate for Hughes, which is held by maverick MP Craig Kelly, will be imposed by a three-person committee which includes Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Dominic Perrottet and Liberal president Christine McDiven. The party's federal executive resolved unanimously on Sunday to intervene and appoint a committee to take over the management of the NSW division until April 2. "The intervention ground is based on the circumstance that decisions have not been made in relation to the endorsement of candidates where there is one or more nomination from candidates, namely in the seats of Eden-Monaro, Fowler, Grayndler, Greenway, Hughes, McMahon, Newcastle, Parramatta and Warringah," a Liberal Party statement said. "The committee may select and endorse a candidate for each of these seats." State MP for Heathcote, Lee Evans, said the decision, which came after a protracted delay in holding preselections, was "unbelievable" and "a death wish" by the Morrison government. "We have three well qualified candidates in Hughes, who have spent significant money on preparing for preselection, and 170 members who are ready to rock and roll, and they pull the pin," he said. "A new constitution was brought in which was supposed to make things fairer and equitable, but when it doesn't go your way, they don't follow it". Mr Evans said local party members had told him they would not leave the Liberals or not work on the campaign. Another key party source said, "This will disappoint and probably infuriate the local Liberal Party". "It's another 'captain's pick'; the last one was Craig Kelly," the source said. The preselection ballot was to have been held on Thursday March 31 at Engadine Tavern The outcome was expected to be very close between State MP for Holsworthy Melanie Gibbons and Sutherland Shire lawyer Jenny Ware. There was a previous strong push within the party to impose former Young Liberals president and Alex Dore, a Manly resident, as the candidate. There is now speculation war widow Gwen Cherne, who was the inaugural Veteran Family Advocate Commissioner on the Repatriation Commission, is being considered. Mr Evans said Ms Cherne was "highly qualified, as are the candidates who nominated, but in 2020 when the Liberal Party was looking for a female candidate, she wasn't interested".

