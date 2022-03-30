Stylish and sophisticated

latest-news,

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Presenting a lifestyle of luxury and style, this stunning residence invites you in to enjoy all of its breathtaking features. Entering through the front door into an expansive high foyer, this home presents space and elegance. With gorgeous oak floors and bright interiors with oversized windows that invite the gleaming light through, this home is designed with class. Take in the expansive living and dining area which features a beautiful stone clad gas fireplace to keep warm in the winter. The charming kitchen boasts top-of-the-range appliances, a walk-in butler's pantry and wine cellar. Offering five spacious, sunlit bedrooms with a luxurious ensuite and walk-in closet off the master, ducted air-conditioning as well as generous storage throughout the entirety of the home. Open the large Hamptons style doors to the delightful exterior of this home and feel the relaxation set in. This home is an entertainer's dream! It has an incredible outdoor entertaining alfresco area with ceiling fan and outdoor fireplace along with a large grassed area for the kids or pets to play and high fences for privacy. There is also a large internal laundry with a built in pet-washing basin and ample storage as well as an oversized garage with additional storage room and cabinetry. Nestled within Menai's newest estate, all conveniently positioned close to local schools, shops and transport. This incredible home ticks all of the boxes so don't delay contact Ray White Sutherland Shire to arrange an inspection.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/5d7671da-b40b-438d-acef-e78a5618e8be.jpg/r0_240_4724_2909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg