Ideal dual occupancy

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Whether you're seeking the perfect blend of privacy and togetherness for your big family or a prized two-for-one portfolio addition, this brilliant property ticks all the right boxes. Consisting of two self-contained dwellings on one title with five bedrooms between them, it offers abundant comfort and convenience in a peaceful street only a few minutes' stroll from the local ALDI, restaurants and transport links. The flat land parcel also boasts a generous 15-metre frontage - providing strong appeal for the forward-thinking investor, developer or growing family. Ready to enjoy immediately, both homes come complete with separate access and yield a combined rent potential of $1110 per week. The charming front-facing main residence with three beds features high ornate ceilings, air-conditioned lounge, spacious kitchen/dining and bright modernised bathroom with shower, toilet and laundry amenities. There is also a sunroom/study that opens out to the low-maintenance level backyard. The granny flat has two bedrooms both with ceiling fans and built-in robes with fresh contemporary finishes and plenty of natural light throughout. The as-new freestanding build set to the tranquil rear of the block has a stylish kitchen with stone benchtops, lounge/dining that flows to the wraparound courtyard as well as timber floors, downlights, air-conditioning and internal bathroom/laundry combo. This is a superb dual-generation opportunity or build your dream home (STCA).

