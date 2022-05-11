latest-news,

Sutherland Athletics Club junior Jordan Moore is a young girl making big strides in the competitive sprinting world. Moore, a 15 yr old from Woolooware High School, has won the Australian 90m Hurdles championship at the last two Australian Junior Track Titles and is following her namesake the All American male athlete 'Jordan Moore', one of the best sprint hurdlers in American University Track and Field history. The back-to-back NSW and national champion is coached by Jacinta Doyle and Kylie Wicks. Doyle, who has a solid Sutherland Shire athletics training squad at OUTfit Coaching, said Moore was the real deal and had a good future in the sport. Doyle had two wins by her athletes in consecutive races at the recent titles. First up on the Nationals track was Tammin Lampret who won the under-15 girls 90m hurdles in a big PB time of 13.17 seconds, into a headwind. The following race, the under-16 90m hurdles, featured Jordan Moore, she arrived at the meet ranked third with a best time of 13.17. She showed her intentions early winning her heat in the fastest time of the day 13.06 - a PB. After the heats her goal was primarily to go under 13 seconds, but a bonus was the gold medal. "I'm so happy to win, but I also wanted to break 13 seconds, and I did it with a 12.98," Jordan said. Moore said she had been playing football since the U8's and all the previous training had helped her progress this summer. "I played representative soccer for five years , but then decided to concentrate on athletics," Moore said These results follows on from the NSW championship where there were other excellent results achieved by Sutherland Athletics Club members ,with 27 individual athletes placing in the top three in their events with 18 gold medals won. Ten of these athletes placed in multiple events with two athletes, Tammin Lampret and Alysha Pearson placing three times and four athletes who each won two events; Jordan Moore, Emma Lee, Molly Goetz and Sally Shokry. Moore said she was aiming for a career in Athletics. " I'm trying to get to the Olympic Games one day,starting with World Junior qualification ,which is achievable" she said. "At Nationals our whole squad did well and I was just really happy to break 13 seconds for my run." Next on track for Moore is the Oceania titles at Mackay from June 7-11 and then the All Schools Nationals at Adelaide which meet since 2019 after two were cancelled due to Covid-19. "It's the best thing about Athletics ,you can compete all year round in summer and winter championships" Moore said as she ran off for more training.

