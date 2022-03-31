community, nsw health, nswnma, st george hospital

NSW Health has condemned stop-work action taken by NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) on March 31, stating it is defying Industrial Relations Commission's Orders. Union members, including those from St George Hospital, are out in force with banners in tow, with one placard likening the government's response to their concerns as a 'Will Smith Oscars' slap'. The current award covering Public Health Nurses expires on June 30. This month, NSW Health stated that the NSWNMA was seeking shift by shift nurse to patient ratios, enhanced number of staff without a patient load, and a 4.75 per cent wage increase. Since the start of the pandemic, NSW Health stated it engaged in forward planning so hospitals had capacity to care for COVID-19 patients and meet workforce surges, but the challenges associated with COVID-19 meant there were still significant pressures on the system. But it stated that staff turnover levels in March 2022 were similar to the levels in March 2019, and each year NSW Health helped to replenish workforce supply with new medical interns and allied health and nursing graduates. A NSW Health spokesperson said it had engaged in talks with the union remained committed to reaching a resolution in the best interests of patients and all healthcare workers. "There are more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history," the spokesperson said. "Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing workforce and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9599 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, or 23 per cent, to 51,794 FTE. "The 2021-22 NSW Health total budget is $30.2 billion. The NSW Government is also investing in a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a record $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff." The spokesperson assured the community that all local health districts had plans in place to minimise any disruption or delays and ensured people in need of emergency and urgent care would receive it as quickly as possible. "As always, NSW Health encourages those with non-urgent health issues to please visit their GP and save our emergency departments for emergencies," the spokesperson said. "NSW Health is closely monitoring the situation today and taking any necessary steps to ensure patient care is maintained. However, some disruption as a result of the strike action is likely. We thank all our patients and their families for their patience and understanding."

