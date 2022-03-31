latest-news,

A bus driver has been charged at Menai after allegedly allowing a member of the public to drive his vehicle with passengers on board. On March 29, Campsie Police were told the driver allegedly let a 16-year-old boy operate his vehicle on several occasions between March 10-27. Following inquiries, police went to a residential property on Carter Road, Menai, at about 2pm on March 30. They arrested a man, 25, who was taken to Sutherland Police Station and charged with three counts of negligently moving/driving a vehicle subjecting a person to risk, and three counts of employing unlicensed driving. He was given conditional bail and will appear at Sutherland Local Court on April 28.

Bus driver charged after allegedly allowing teen to steer