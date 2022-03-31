  1. Home
  2. Latest News

Bus driver charged after allegedly allowing teen to steer

Latest News
Bus driver charged after allegedly allowing teen to steer

A bus driver has been charged at Menai after allegedly allowing a member of the public to drive his vehicle with passengers on board.

On March 29, Campsie Police were told the driver allegedly let a 16-year-old boy operate his vehicle on several occasions between March 10-27.

Following inquiries, police went to a residential property on Carter Road, Menai, at about 2pm on March 30.

They arrested a man, 25, who was taken to Sutherland Police Station and charged with three counts of negligently moving/driving a vehicle subjecting a person to risk, and three counts of employing unlicensed driving.

He was given conditional bail and will appear at Sutherland Local Court on April 28.