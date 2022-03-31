community, ausgrid drones

Don't be alarmed if you see drones flying above your head in the next few days. Ausgrid drones will be inspecting towers across Sutherland Shire. Ausgrid has more than 700 towers within its network, many built in the 1960s. As part of its proactive maintenance and planning program, it uses drones and LiDar technology to inspect towers and plan maintenance work. From April 4, it will inspect the high voltage feeder line from Kurnell to Picnic Point using this drone technology. Drones will fly within Ausgrid's existing easement, collecting data using a laser. The activity will take about three to four days to complete, depending on the weather, and is subject to approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). Drones will fly over Alfords Point, Bonnet Bay, Illawong, Jannali, Kareela, Kurnell, Picnic Point, Sylvania, Taren Point and Woolooware. The drones do not take photographs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/2799d3ad-3ef8-422b-8a84-b80715e0fc82.jpg/r5_0_1124_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg