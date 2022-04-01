latest-news,

Thousands of motorists were delayed getting to work this morning by protesters lying across north-bound lanes of the Princes Highway at Sylvania. Police moved in to remove the protesters, but the blockade disrupted traffic for more than an hour. The incident, which occurred during the morning peak, followed similar recent incidents on the Sydney harbour Bridge and at Port Botany. Roads Minister Natalie Ward described those responsible as "selfish terrorist protesters" when she was advised of the Sylvania situation while being interviewed about another matter by Ben Fordham on 2GB. Ms Ward said the government was trying to get legislation through Parliament to stop such protests, but was being foiled by the Greens. "We were in the Parliament last night till almost midnight battling with the Greens," she said. "I have brought in legislation to up the penalties to stop this happening, to stop these selfish terrorist protesters from getting out there and causing disruption and stopping people getting to work and school. "Parliament has been recalled today and I am going to run the ball up once again to get this legislation through." The legislation has already passed the lower house after being introduced by Attorney-General Mark Speakman on Wednesday afternoon. The Roads and Crimes Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 would make it an offence to "enter, remain on, climb, jump on or otherwise trespass on a major road", with a maximum penalty of $22,000 or two-years' imprisonment.

