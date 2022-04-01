latest-news, Liberal Party preselection, Hughes, John Riad

The president of the Liberal Party's Hughes Federal Electorate Conference says the decision to cancel a preselection ballot by branch members is "morally bankrupt". "The party is in a disarray as a consequence of this self-indulgence," John Riad wrote in an email to members of the party's state executive on March 31. Mr Riad said many branch members had told him they would not have confidence in a candidate who was imposed, would not man polling booths or donate to the election campaign and the party would have to be satisfied with how-to-vote cards being left under rocks for voters to pick up. The party's federal executive decided last weekend to intervene in the NSW branch and impose candidates in several seats, including Hughes. Decisions will be made by a three-person committee, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Dominic Perrottet and former Liberal president Christine McDiven. The move is being challenged by a party member in court, with another hearing today (Friday). Mr Riad's email, which has been obtained by the Leader, reads: "The Hughes Conference wishes to write regarding the decision to cancel the Hughes preselection. "They have summarised the situation as nothing other than a disgrace. "The preselection was to take place today at Engadine Tavern but was cancelled on Monday. In the capacity of conference president, I have previously identified to the State Executive that the Conference has not had an open and fair preselection process since 2010. "The decision to overrule the local members once again is unreasonable, unjustifiable, and reflects a general erosion of democracy with the Australian political landscape. "The decision to cancel Hughes' preselection is an act of moral bankruptcy. "This is a manufactured crises in which backroom operators have deliberately delayed the preselection process so that a decision like this could occur to suit their self-interests above the interests of the people that we need to reflect as and represent. "The party members of Hughes wanted to be focused on taking the fight on to reclaim the seat from an existing member that was selected by the Prime Minister as being the most suitable candidate three years ago. "Instead, members throughout the conference have requested that I raise their concerns that they are again being taken for granted. The extent of dissent amongst the conference members is unprecedented and rather disturbing. "Members have told me that they will not be manning booths or donating to the Federal campaign - so many members have said this that the party will have to be satisfied with polling booths have How to Vote cards sitting under "rocks". "Whilst the conference may not agree as a collective from time to time, the consensus is that whoever had won today would have had the members' full support as the process would have been consistent with the Constitution. "The three candidates that had nominated have spent months speaking to our members and organising campaign teams to hit the ground running. "For the avoidance of doubt, the conference will not support or have confidence in the selection of an individual that did not nominate for preselection or bypasses the due process set out in the Constitution. "The party is in a disarray as a consequence of this self-indulgence. The candidate needs to be selected by the loyal local Party members. "There is no justification for cancelling the preselection or installing a candidate in a manner that is contrary to the constitution."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/18b5746e-0641-4763-a231-862acccf59b4.jpg/r2_331_5312_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg