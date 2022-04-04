community, sydney family show

It's showtime for families this Easter at Moore Park. The Family Show returns to the Entertainment Quarter from April 9-25, for two weeks of carnival rides and attractions. Whether it's cuddling a piglet, checking out the stage show acts, indulging in a showbag, or trying your luck at the games, there is something for everyone. Entry to the show for a family of four includes access to plenty of attractions and activities including the daily animal nursery, the bunny hopping competition on Easter Sunday, daily stage show performances and two hours of free parking. Puppy paradise will take over the show on April 24 as the Dogs in the Park event headlines festivities. Discover the fun with doggie boot camps and trainer talks, an agility arena with jumps, tunnels and hoops, and a doggie market with a variety of stalls with the latest and greatest to pamper a pooch. From a competition standpoint, the best four-legged dogs from a wide range of breeds will unite to decide various titles including the smallest dog, fancy dress, cutest puppy and the ever-popular dog owner lookalike contest, among other categories. Dogs in the Park will also feature greyhounds for National Adoption Day. There will be 45 retired racing greyhounds available for public viewing and adoption, and team members will be available to help match the dog's needs, personality and lifestyle to its future family. There is an action-packed motorcycle and bike show, including spectacular moves and gravity defying action, all with a comical twist. New this year and included in the entry fee, shows will run daily at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 2:30pm. In addition, the Easter Basket Zone is back. Stroll through the zone collecting fun, festive toys and filling up an Easter basket along the way. Two-hour unlimited ride passes are available again this year (based on session times) and provide value for money for thrill seekers and ride lovers alike. The adrenaline-fuelled super sizzler is back, as to are all time favourites the dodgem cars, classic carousel, giant slide and jumping castles. The games super pass for $18 means show-goers will get their chance to try their hand at four games for the price of three. While the two-hour unlimited ride sessions are $35 per person, there is the option to also purchase individual ride and game tickets. In recognition of Variety Day on April 20, the family-run show will donate 10 per cent of all rider wristband purchases to the children's charity. Show traditions such as carnival games and show bags, will again be available. While a special guest appearance from Sydney's largest inflatable obstacle course - the monster jump, sets the scene for a fun and value-filled family day out. From 10am-5pm. Entry prices to the Sydney Family Show are $20 for an adult, $10 for a child, and $50 for a family of four. Rides, showbags, carnival games and some attractions are at an additional cost. The show is accepting Discover NSW and Parent NSW Vouchers, which can be redeemed upon entry at the gates. Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/58e4e993-a87b-42b2-874d-c755570e30f2.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg