Letters between two women has continued a special pact, with their daughters picking up the legacy started by their mothers decades earlier. Lynda Taylor of Barden Ridge has been writing letters to her pen pal Ann Randeraad, who lives in Canada, since they were young girls. But the snail mail tradition began much earlier. Their mothers were the first to start a pen pal friendship, which in turn inspired the next generation to continue the exchange. Mrs Randeraad's mother, Carolyn Wilson, was about nine years old when she responded to a Canadian newspaper advertisement that encouraged writing as a hobby, to build social connections between countries. It was picked up by Australian Yvonne Nicholls, who was of a similar age. They wrote to each other about share life experiences - their childhood, aspirations, careers, and eventually married life and having children. Coincidently, each of them had a daughter - Lynda and Ann, about the same age, who also became pen pals. A few trips back and forth to visit each other, and a long-lasting friendship was cemented between the now 58-year-olds. "We've always said how beautiful the story was," Mrs Taylor said. "Our mums encouraged it and said how nice it would be to continue the writing. I remember seeing photos of Ann as a young girl in snow in Canada. She lived on a rural property and with me being from the Shire, it was such a different place. I was awestruck by the environment she lived in. Her house looked like a big ice cream." Both families first met on a Canadian holiday in about 1980, when Mrs Taylor and Mrs Randeraad were about 17 years of age. Although the handwriting between their mothers, who are in their mid-80s, ceased, they do catch up on the phone. Mrs Randeraad visited Australia in April this year, and spent time in the shire with her pen pal. "We just get along so well. It doesn't matter how long we go without talking to each other - sometimes months go past but we already pick up where we left off," Mrs Taylor said. "Maybe our kids will continue it, you never know, it's such a lovely tradition."

