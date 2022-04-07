latest-news, lane cove theatre co, chelsea taylor violet

After years of delays and lockdowns, the stage is back under lights. As part of a 2022 season, a play that will bring laughter and tears waits in the wings. Multi-award winning musical Violet, presented by Lane Cove Theatre Co, is on from May 13-29. It follows a scarred woman as she embarks on a cross-country bus trip in the Deep South in 1964 to be healed by a minister, discovering the true meaning of beauty along the way. Violet stars Carlton's Chelsea Taylor in the title role that represents a redemptive story. She graduated from the Australian Institute of Music with a Bachelor of Music majoring in Music Theatre. She has been involved in shows such as Sweeney Todd (New Theatre) and The Last Five Years (unofficial inaugural production from Harpy Theatre Company). The talent has also dabbled in screen work, but found a passion in sharing her love of performance with the younger generation. This saw her teaching and music directing in America for Camp Wicosuta for Girls, and musically directing Riot! Cabaret and Peter Pan Jr (Rascals Musical Society), and working as a tutor with the Australian Girls Choir. She played the role of Natalie in Next to Normal and musically directed Seussical Jr for Lane Cove Theatre Company in 2018. New York Times critic Charles Isherwood praised the music in Violet as rich and accessible, with flavours of country, gospel, blues and rock. It was winner of the Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and nominated for a Tony award.

