community, suicide australia

It was 10 years ago when Katrina Tsaftaropoulos's life changed forever. The Allawah mother first shared her experiences with the Leader in 2014, two years after her middle child, George, took his life after he battled depression. A decade later, Mrs Tsaftaropoulos has painfully yet lovingly held onto the memory of her son, who would have been 37 years of age this year. Each year with flowers in hand, she visits Cape Solander, Kamay National Park, where she lays a shrine for George. March 22 this year marked the 10th anniversary of his death. George, a popular, a talented architect and skilled soccer player, suffered from a mental health illness behind closed doors. Mrs Tsaftaropoulos said the passing years had eased some of the burden, but sadness remained an ever-present thought. "10 years down, you're never going to get away from your grief," she said. "You carry it with you. In the earlier years the burden was heavy. It's lighter now, but still there. I've learnt to live around it as I carry it." Her mental health struggle also needed support during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "That was a real hurdle I had to overcome. It took me back," Mrs Tsaftaropoulos said. "I've got five grandkids now but at every family event someone is always missing." In George's honour, Mrs Tsaftaropoulos made it her mission to raise awareness of depression. In the past 10 years she has actively spoken in front of hundreds of students in high schools, hoping to make a change. She has also raised $35,000 for Beyond Blue and Black Dog Institute, and written books about managing grief. "I haven't stopped. Even through the pandemic I did online presentations. But it was very restrictive through Zoom so this year I've already booked in more schools because face to face, you can connect with youth on an emotional level," she said. In 2020, a total of 3139 Australians died by suicide. While it represents a 5.4 per cent reduction in the number of suicides compared to 2019 and the lowest national suicide rate since 2016, suicide remained the leading cause of death among those aged 15-44. The Federal Government announced in April this year it was extending the National Suicide Prevention Research Fund, with an additional $4 million across two years, to increase Australia's research into suicide prevention and treatment. In March this year, the government also announced more than $383 million for mental health and suicide prevention support and services in NSW in the next five years, following the signing of a new bilateral agreement between the Commonwealth and NSW governments. Money will go towards aftercare services to support individuals following a suicide attempt, for headspace to reach more young people, and helping those bereaved or affected by suicide so they can access support services. Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said suicide had a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities. "Our government is fully committed to working towards zero suicides. Zero is the only acceptable target as it recognises the immense value of each and every life," he said. "Research into suicide prevention is a critical part of this effort - enabling us to find new and better approaches to reducing the number of Australians lost to suicide every year." Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, David Coleman, said ongoing research would help to ensure he delivery of the most effective evidence-based programs and services in suicide prevention, such as those funded through the $2.3 billion Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan announced in the 2021-22 Budget. "Suicide prevention is one of the critical pillars of the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan. The Plan includes more than $298 million in suicide prevention programs and initiatives," Assistant Minister Coleman said. Although she applauds the injections of funds, Mrs Tsaftaropoulos said early intervention was more crucial. "We need more counsellors in schools. Why let it get to the stage when it's too late and the damage is done?" she said. "It's like shutting the gate when the horse had already bolted. We have to get into youth because that's where mental health starts festering." Anyone experiencing distress can seek immediate advice and support through Lifeline (13 11 14), Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 or BeyondBlue 1300 22 4636.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/8adb5de9-5d2c-48d2-9b36-f76c74d06db3.JPG/r0_112_475_380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg