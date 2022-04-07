community, 2connect

A $3.6 million funding extension to help prevent domestic and family violence has been announced, with support to benefit programs for caseworkers, schools, multicultural communities and women with disabilities. Oatley MP Mark Coure said the extension was key to support and empower victim-survivors within the community who are or have been affected by domestic and family violence. "Local Community Group, 2Connect have received funding in the extension, which allows them to drive the 'ReThink! Anti-Violence Project,' a program which addresses negative attitudes affecting young people in multicultural communities in the Georges River," he said. "The statistics show that these programs are necessary and must be made available for victim-survivors within our communities. This extension compliments nearly $20 million already invested in the Domestic and Family Violence Innovation Fund since it was started in 2016." Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward, said the purpose of this extension was to support projects, which break the intergenerational cycle and improve the safety of at-risk women and children. "When we consider that an estimated 17 per cent of women in Australia aged 18 years and over have reported experiencing violence by a partner since the age of 15, we can truly understand the importance of these initiatives," she said. "This commitment represents an extension of financial support to key organisations which have done important work to help prevent domestic and family violence, either through education programs, support groups or intervention." The fund was developed by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice to support innovative early intervention, prevention and crisis solutions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/00044668-5d42-4250-9bbe-2dd1981dbc4b.png/r33_4_904_496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg