The recent rain has put local natural turf sporting fields under stress and Georges River Council is calling on the community to help get the fields back to use as soon as possible, by staying off them. Council Officers have been inspecting natural turf sporting fields and due to the ongoing rain and current wet conditions, all natural turf fields remain closed to all use. The fields' extremely wet condition has also resulted in some fields not being mowed in four weeks, as the mower would cause significant damage. Council understands that sporting clubs are eager to train and commence their seasons, but Council has asked clubs to help by staying off the fields until they dry out. Using waterlogged fields could lead to long term damage to the playing surfaces, which would cause further delays to the winter sports season. Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris, has called on everyone in the community to stay patient for a little longer. "We all want our winter sport season to be played on the turf sporting fields as soon as they can be opened for use, and it would be heartbreaking to have to keep a field closed after it has dried out because there is damage that needs to be repaired." Anyone in the community can register to receive field status updates on their phone or via email on Council's website: https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Home

Call for the community to help care for Georges River sporting fields