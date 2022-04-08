Ramadan Street Food Festival returns to Rockdale

community,

Bayside Council will hold a Ramadan Street Food Celebration on Saturday, April 30 at Walz Street, Rockdale. Walz street will be closed and will be the venue for live entertainment and Halal food venders from 7pm to 11.30pm. Local businesses will also stay open and bring their shops onto the footpath. The family-friendly food market will be an opportunity for the whole community to share the spirit of Ramadan. It will be based on the successful Ramadan food festival held by the council in Rockdale in 2019 which allowed visitors to sample the food of Indonesia, Egypt and Turkey amongst others. The Ramadan food festival is one of a number of events in the Bayside Council draft events program for 2022-2023. The list went to this week's Bayside City Services Committee for consideration and is expected to be endorsed at the next full council meeting. It focuses on Council reigniting its events program after a challenging pandemic period, while still hosting some smaller boutique size events for vulnerable groups, such as The Seniors Garden Party which has been transformed into a number of smaller "High Tea for Seniors" events to be held in the Botany and Rockdale Town Hall. "We are on the road to recovery and the buzz is back in Bayside," stated the council's report on the draft events program. "We want to celebrate our community, showcase our facilities, while recognising important cultural events and providing meaningful opportunities for community connection, engagement and feedback from ratepayers, residents and key stakeholders safely. "The ongoing COVID outbreak and subsequent lock down greatly impacted the planning and delivery of events in 2021 however as restrictions are lifting, we propose that the restrictions also lift on Council's event program to support our community on the road to recovery. "All events will continue to be delivered in a COVID safe manner and will be subject to Public Health orders relevant at the time."

