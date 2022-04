community, kurnell public school

Despite being closed for a day on April 7 because of flooding, a sea of brightness returned to the hall at Kurnell Public School on Friday. On the final day of term, pupils were excited to come back to showcase their creative caps big and small, fluffy and decorative. The school's easter hat parade was a success, with senior students also joining the parade. There were hats of all shapes, sizes and colours, as pupils walked in line around the hall to the applause of their peers and teachers.

