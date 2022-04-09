latest-news, Pat Kennedy, Heathcote author, driveway accidents, Georgina Josephine Foundation, Alice Hughes

Heathcote author Patrick Kennedy came across some alarming figures while writing a new illustrated book, which aims to educate children, parents and grandchildren about the danger of cars on home driveways. Mr Kennedy, a former intensive care ambulance paramedic based at Caringbah and Rockdale, said the figures compiled by the Georgina Josephine Foundation revealed in the 10 years up till 2020 a total of 101 children were killed on driveways nationally, compared to 66 in the previous decade. Twenty-seven of the fatalities occurred in NSW. Close to another 1000 children were seriously injured nationally in accidents on driveways. The new book, which is illustrated by Alice Hughes, a former Heathcote resident, is titled Billy Be Safe's Very Hot Day. The main character is Paramedic Billy Be Safe. Mr Kennedy said the book was designed "to educate in a fun and engaging way". "We worked with the Georgina Josephine Foundation, which helps families who have been affected by driveway accidents," he said. "The foundation has monitored all reported deaths nationally over the last decade and discovered there have been at least 35 more fatalities - an increase of 53 per cent. "Put another way, now on average a minimum of 10 children die per year, up from seven in the previous decade. Mr Kennedy said Billy and his crew, Becky Be Careful and his dog Willy Be Wary, have an enormous amount of fun as they show kids how to stay safe, mainly around driveways, but also some other places such as in the bush. In one scene Billy stops some of the native wildlife "kids" diving into a shallow part of Karloo Pool in Royal National Park. Mr Kennedy said royalties from the book would be donated to the Georgina Josephine Foundation and the international children's charity Compassion. The book is available at Sutherland Shire and St George bookstores and Heathcote newsagency on Princes Highway. Mr Kennedy's previous books include From Bottle Forest to Heathcote - the Sutherland Shire's First Settlement; You Must See Some Terrible Things and A Doctor in Africa. Billy's Be Safe's Very Hot Day is Alice Hughes's first illustrated children's book.

