latest-news,

Wanda SLSC finished 7th overall at the Australian Surf Life Saving Titles. The Championships were held on the Gold Coast last week, with youth, masters and open competitions. Nathan Spinner, Wanda SLSC President said It has been a challenging year, so it was fantastic to see their club succeed and enjoy the Aussies. "As always, it was a true team effort. Our results came from all disciplines - the water, beach, beach runs, surf boats, lifesaving, R&R and march past. It's great to have diversity and depth, it's what makes our club. "Special mention and thanks to our coaches, managers and volunteers. With so much disruption this year, they've had to be adaptable and positive. The entire club values their dedication and hard work, we wouldn't be here without them. "We crowned 10 new Australian champions, won 11 silver medals, 14 bronze and had many top 10 performances. These are incredible results against Australia's best, proud memories that will last a lifetime. "It's certainly not all about winning though. There were hundreds of personal bests and achievements within our squad. Our members come to Aussies with different goals and everyone is to be commended on their effort representing Wanda," said Mr Spinner. Wanda also won the beach events point score at the National Championships,for the second time in the clubs 75 year history . Wanda finished on 59 points four points ahead of powerhouse beach sprint club Currumbin and overall point score winner Northcliffe. Of these, their all conquering 2km Beach Team earned 48 of the 59 points which is a credit to trainer Jock Campbell and his team of coaches managers and the entire hardworking squad. The Wanda young guns also took the u19 male surf team win for the third time- the team of Noah Steiner, Riley Dixon, Fletcher Warn, Nick Middleton have dominated their age groups and once again claimed the gold medal. Wanda SLSC also celebrated the 2022 Australian Champion Ben Sutton - who took the hard fought u17 male Champion Lifesaver . There wasn't a dry eye on the beach as Masters competitor Mick Georgaris, won the 40-44 yrs male single ski and then teamed up with Paul Buttel in the double ski for gold in a ski dedicated to his late father 'Mick G'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/2f1beea9-eb3b-40cf-8212-0a368efa7c2d.JPG/r380_920_3813_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg