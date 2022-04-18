latest-news,

Award winning Jazz Vocalist Emma Pask was famously discovered performing at Kirrawee High School by jazz musician James Morrison. Recently she performed four free seniors concerts at the Sydney Entertainment Centre where Sutherland Shire fan Bernice Miller said she's come a long way since the Kirrawee High days. "She's got a fantastic voice and sang a lot of old songs that have beautiful words" Bernice said "Everyone should support such a great talent and she is performing at the Opera House Studio this week" For one performance on Sunday 24 April 2022, 7.30pm Emma will share an intimate portrait of a genius whose work is a pillar of the Great American Songbook. Emma's effortless honest stage presence combined with her powerful vocal ability, will leave you spellbound and inspired as she leads you through her collection of Harold Arlen's timeless compositions. Over the Rainbow , Get Happy, That Old Black Magic, Stormy Weather, are just a few of Harold Arlen's well known compositions. George Gershwin called him "the best of us" Irving Berlin agreed. Paul McCartney sent him a fan letter and became his publisher. Bob Dylan was fascinated with Arlen's "bittersweet, lonely world". Arlen believed his music was 'from a place outside himself', he had experienced great joy along with deep tragedy, yet throughout his life, these incredible songs kept coming. Tickets at - www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/de22f6d0-1c71-41c5-b499-cf783b04ef25.jpg/r0_123_4854_2866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg