Phil's found the right recipe for building a fortunate life

The team at the Sutherland Shire Toy Restoration Centre at Jannali downed tools this week to celebrate the 102nd birthday of one of their most enthusiastic volunteers. Phil Hodgson has worked at the toy restoration centre since 1979, building and repairing toys for countless children. "I always wanted to work here," he said. "I would drive past the shop on the way to work and I promised myself that when I retired I would volunteer. "I love woodwork. I built three houses for myself and have helped my son and my grandkids build their own homes," he said. "When I joined the centre I made dolls houses, furniture and toys for children. Now I make the toys for the dolls houses. The toys are very small and it takes a lot of skill, so it keeps your mind active. It gives you something to think about." Mr Hodgson still drives and volunteers at the Toy Restoration Centre every week. He baked his own cake for his birthday celebration at the centre. "There's no secret to baking a fruit cake," he said. "The oven does it for you." It was an early birthday celebration as the toy restoration centre will be closed for Easter and Anzac Day. Mr Hodgson was born on April 19, 1920. His father, John fought on the Western Front in France during WWI. "He met my mother, Eva while he was on holiday in Yorkshire. They married and returned to Australia. I was born three weeks after they arrived in Brisbane," he said. "We lived in the bush until we came to Sydney when I was about 16. "I was in the Air Force in World War II and after the war worked as a barber and a sales rep. I built a holiday home at Bundeena and was in the local fire brigade " Mr Hodgson said the secret to a long life is that there is no secret. "I married a lovely lady, Nancy when I was 21 and she always fed me plenty of veggies," he said. "I haven't smoked since I was 14. Like everyone else who doesn't smoke, you have a chance of living longer. "I've survived bowel cancer. I'm very fortunate. I've always enjoyed life," he said.

