community,

The NSW Government has committed to breaking down barriers in local women's sport with the opening of the $650,000 Her Sport Her Way Grant Program. The Her Sport Her Way Grant Program is providing more than $2.5 million over four years to State Sporting Organisations and State Sporting Organisations for People with Disability to help increase participation, promote leadership and encourage inclusivity. Minister for Tourism and Sport, Stuart Ayres said, the program would encourage participation, promote role models and foster inclusivity "We are committed to building a stronger sport sector where women and girls are valued, recognised and have equal choices and opportunities to lead and participate," Mr Ayres said. Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor said, the grants will be of benefit to the whole community. "Through this significant investment, we are making sport safer and more inclusive for women and girls across NSW," Minister Taylor said. As a part of the Her Sport Her Way program, the NSW Government has prioritised $450 million in investment in female friendly facilities through its sports infrastructure funding programs. Grants of $10,000 - $50,000 are available with sports able to seek grants for multiple projects across various locations. The Her Sport Her Way Grants Program is open until Thursday 28 April at 1pm. For further information please visit: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/clubs/grants/her-sport-her-way

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/75f86b36-c956-4d3b-a5ed-e82bceb7d6f4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Local women's sport receives funding boost