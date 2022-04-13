Warning after drones enter Sydney Airport airspace

latest-news,

Sydney Airport has detected drones flown in parks in the Georges River local government area that have entered their airspace. If a drone weighs more than 250 grams, it must be flown at least 5.5 kilometres away from a controlled airport. "We want our community to be responsible owners and operators of drones and to understand the unique risk we have in relation to Sydney Airport airspace," Georges River Council announced on its Facebook page. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has a number of regulations governing the use of recreational drones. Users must not fly their drones higher than 120-metres (400 feet) above ground level. They must keep their drones at least 30-metres away from other people. They must only fly one drone at a time and while it is airborne must always keep it within the line of sight. Drones must not be flown over people in a populous area including beaches, parks, events or sports ovals when there is a game in progress. Operators are not allowed to use their drones to record or photograph people without their consent as this may breach privacy laws including the Privacy Act 1988. Drones must only be flown during the day and most not be flown through cloud or fog. Dones must not be operated in an area where emergency operations such as fire-fighting are in operation. Anyone who is a drone owner and operator in Georges River LGA is urged to visit the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) website for more info: https://fal.cn/3nCe8

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d2d1f64d-e245-4149-8dee-1eed5f4baace.jpg/r0_105_526_402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg