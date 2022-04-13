Mental health hotline for Chinese community praised by Banks MP, David Coleman

community,

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman was briefed on the progress of the unique mental health service hotline for the Chinese community earlier this month. The hotline was launched last November by the Chinese Australian Services Society (CASS), a community based non-profit service that aids in the relief of poverty, distress, sickness in the community. Mr Coleman attended in his role as Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. People in the Chinese Community are reluctant to talk openly about their mental health condition and the language barrier further impedes them from seeking support and assistance. Under the current circumstances, there is an urgent and acute need requiring the stepping up of mental health service for the Chinese community. The Non-Crisis Hotline Project Progress Briefing Session held in the 4 April at CASS Peakhurst Centre. Mr Coleman praised the initiative to establish and provide mental health and psychosocial support, saying it had played a significant role in catering the community during the Pandemic. The Briefing Session was also attended by Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu and a number of Board and senior staff members of CASS. Mr Coleman said the rising call numbers received reflected the unprecedented level of demand for mental health services and well-being support. "It is pleasing to see how CASS H-Line responded to the pressing needs of the community," Mr Coleman said. "Good mental health is absolutely fundamental to the overall health and well-being of any community. "The Federal Government values the importance of mental healthcare of people in Australia, therefore, substantial resources and funding have been set aside in the Budget to provide extensive support to people in the community," he said. CASS Chairperson, Dr Bo Zhou, in his welcoming speech said, "We are very concerned about the mental health of people in our community and thus started running this CASS H-Line Non-Crisis Hotline on our own financial resources. "With the participation of experienced and professional mental health personnel and a group of well-trained and dedicated volunteers, we hope to help and look after the mental and emotional needs of people in the community." Councillor Nancy Liu highlighted the fact that it is the only Chinese Non-Crisis Hotline in NSW. She also shared recent stories from the community that reflected how critical the mental health service is and how punctual and timely the H-Line Non-Crisis Hotline from CASS has been addressing the community needs. The phone number of CASS H-Line Non-Crisis Hotline is (02) 9063 8888, and it is open to incoming calls on every Monday and Thursday, between 10am and 2pm.

