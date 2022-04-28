Sylvanvale welcomes new disability housing

community, sylvanvale

Disability support service Sylvanvale has swung the state-of-the-art doors open at its new housing estate, which will house residents in need and promote independent living. The $5 million specialist disability development was officially launched at Bangor on April 26. Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley, was there to unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the modern facility. It includes six luxury designed homes, which will accommodate eight people eligible for Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The dwellings have been created to support people with significant disabilities to live in their home with as much independence as possible. These homes are all assistive technology ready and follow universal design principles, which include height adjustable features in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Living spaces have been designed to be open-plan, with areas for privacy. Residents will have access to support from Sylvanvale staff, if required. Sylvanvale Chairman, Jeff McCarthy, says the innovative homes go to the very heart of what Sylvanvale is about. "They offer independence, choice and control, social connections, inclusion and equality. We believe they are the way forward in specialist disability accommodation," he said. "We are very excited about our new Bangor properties, which will change the lives of the people who live in them," Sylvanvale Chief Executive Leanne Fretten, said. "Each home will support people with disability to have more independence in their own lives, enabling them to live the life they choose." The properties will be life-changing for the new residents, including brothers John and Paul Mokeeff, who will be able to live together for the first time since they left home to move into disability accommodation more than 30 years ago. In a speech at the opening ceremony, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley said she was heartened to see this significant step forward for people with disability, whose lives are often disadvantaged by the homes they live in. "Congratulations Sylvanvale on your considered and innovative response to a community need," she said. Sylvanvale was founded in 1947 when a group of parents united to form an organisation that would give their children with disability a better quality of life through access to education and social inclusion. It supports more than 750 people from a range of cultural backgrounds across the Greater Sydney Region to live and participate in their community, as they choose. Also in attendance were Heathcote MP Lee Evans, Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading, Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce and MP Melanie Gibbons.

