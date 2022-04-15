latest-news, Ampol, oil spill, Kurnell, community meeting, Andrew Brewer

Ampol has admitted it "missed a bit" when it carried out a huge cleanup of waste after the 2014 closure of the Kurnell oil refinery and transition to a fuel terminal. That material, which the company has described over the last week as "hydrocarbons", "black oils" or "diesel materials", overflowed with floodwater onto Captain Cook Drive and into the yards of homes, parkland, bushland and waterways just after midnight on Thursday April 7. Ampol says about 700 litres of "oily water" was discharged. The revelation that the waste went unobserved for eight years came during a tense, often heated, three-hour meeting of the Kurnell Progress & Precinct Residents' Association on Wednesday night. More than 200 residents attended and several, who were interviewed later, said they left angry and frustrated by the answers, or lack of them, by Ampol. "We walked out feeling worse than when we walked in", said one resident. Another commented, "The community is screaming out for information, but we are not getting it. Ampol and their contractors are making light of a very serious incident." The main concern is whether the waste fuel could be harmful to the health of residents, particularly since children were were riding their bikes through it and training on the Marton Park football field when the seriousness of the incident was allegedly being downplayed. Ampol's executive general manager infrastructure Andrew Brewer told the meeting the company recognised and apologised for the impact on the community and local environment, and acknowledged improved communication was needed. Mr Brewer was asked numerous questions about the ingredients and possible toxicity of the overflow waste. Draft minutes of the meeting, obtained by the Leader, recorded he answered it contained "diesel like material and other oils", the results of samples to date indicated all levels were below national standards, and full results would be available in three weeks. Asked if it contained potentially dangerous benzene, the draft minutes recorded he answered, "All levels below national health standards". President of the precinct association Rob Stanley-Jones said, "We want to see detailed replies to these questions published. No more generic information. We want answers from experts and on-going communications. We want to know we are safe". An Ampol spokesman said later benzene had not been detected in samples returned to date. Mr Brewer was asked, "Why were hydrocarbons still onsite in the first place? They have been sitting there unnecessarily for a long time". He was recorded as answering: "Ampol completed a huge amount of clean up (upon closing refining) and we missed a bit, by mistake". The Ampol spokesman said later Mr Brewer "doesnt believe he used the word 'mistake' ". "Extensive remediation was delivered upon refinery closure," he said. "The presence of black oils or diesel materials that we have confirmed was in the release suggests this material has been sitting in the waste water separators since the closure, and was discharged with the water overflow." "As part of our response to the incident, we have inspected the separators and cleaned all remaining visible black oil." Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce acknowledged at the meeting he gave incorrect information to the media early on the Thursday morning. He said it was based on the advice of council officers before more details were received. Kurnell Stingray Junior Rugby League Football Club president Tim McKay said he was made aware by Cronulla Junior League for the first time that afternoon (six days after the spill) that Marton Park was unfit for use. Mr McKay said, prior to that, the council wet weather line had not said it was closed, and many children had been attending training daily. Cr Pesce said later the council had advised the shire junior league association, but the message had not reached the club. The council has since erected signs in Marton Park saying "Field temporarily closed until further notice". The signs do not say anything about a potential health risk. Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman, who attended the meeting, has taken responsibility for co-ordinating the response of government agencies. Another community meeting will be held on Wednesday next week. Ampol issued the following Community Update on April 15: Late last week the wastewater treatment plant at our Kurnell terminal overflowed due to heavy rain, discharging approximately 700 litres of hydrocarbon residues with the storm water onto Captain Cook Drive and surrounding areas. Ampol apologises to residents for the inconvenience caused by this event and recognises your concerns about it. We are fully committed to undertaking the necessary clean-up both in the immediate and long-term to ensure community and environmental issues are addressed. Activities in last 24 hours The following is an update on clean-up activities over the last 24 hours: Initial results of testing Ampol continues to work with WSP and the NSW EPA on water and soil testing in areas impacted. Testing of soils in private residences is also being undertaken where required or requested. A summary of results to date is below: More detail will be provided as results are further analysed and further testing is completed. Community contact If there are issues or questions over the long weekend, residents can call the Kurnell team on 1800 802 385 or email ampolfeedback@ampol.com.au. We will respond as soon as possibl

