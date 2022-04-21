community, letitia walker, miss world australia 2022

After two years of lockdown because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Miss World Australia finally returns to find the 2021/22 winner. The contestants have endured event postponements, some having to compete online. Letitia Walker, who is a NSW finalist, is ready to compete. The NRL cheerleader from Helensburgh, grew up at Sylvania, and is in her final year studying a Bachelor Degree majoring in visual arts. She is among the 25 contestants who will battle it out for the crown. From these a top 10 will be selected based on challenges throughout the week and the show. The week of competition includes a top model challenge, interviews and talent. Letitia will showcase her talents in baton twirling. She has previously placed 11th in the International Cup and holds several state and national titles. The Miss World Organisation founded the Beauty with a Purpose movement more than 35 years ago, which focuses on encouraging women around the world to live a compassionate and humanitarian life. Miss World contestants fundraise for Variety, a children's charity that aims to improve the lives of sick, disadvantaged and disabled children across our nation, and Bush to Beach, a charity that rewards Aboriginal children from remote communities for going to school. Letitia has raised more than $6000 ahead of her gracing the stage. The national final will be held on April 29 at the Palazzo Versace Gold Coast. Former winners of the pageant include actress Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/998d1d02-1cd5-451e-9af2-d17cbb7d5958.jpg/r0_616_2583_2075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg