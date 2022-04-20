Full list | Big turnout expected for Anzac Day dawn services across Sutherland Shire
MORE GALLERIES
Large numbers are expected at Anzac Day dawn services across Sutherland Shire after two years of disruption caused by the pandemic.
All services were cancelled in 2020 and only some were held last year, with tickets required - although many people turned up regardless.
This year, the biggest turnout could be at Cronulla where the 5.30am service will be held in Cronulla Park because Monro Park, the normal venue, is unavailable after recent sustained rain.
Miranda RSL sub-Branch president Arie Havenaar said their normal march from the club to the war memorial in Central Road would not be held this year.
"Because of COVID, a lot of the bands have broken up and we have been unable to get one, and another factor is the age of the veterans," he said.
Caringbah RSL sub-Branch secretary Alison Smith said they expected "big numbers" for their 4.20am service, which is traditionally the earliest in the shire.
The war memorial was recently fitted with a new plaque, dedicated to all those from the area who have fought in any conflict, along with a third flagpole.
Shire services:
- Caringbah: 4am march from corner of Kingsway and Denman Ave for 4.20am service at the war memorial.
- Sutherland:5.15am service at the war memorial in Eton Street.
- Cronulla:5.15am march from the RSL Club for 5.30am service in Cronulla Park.
- Menai: 5.15am service at the memorial wall in Parc Menai.
- Engadine:5.30am service at the war memorial in the Town Square.
- Heathcote:5.30am service: Oliver Street, Heathcote.
- Miranda:5.45 service at the war memorial in Central Road.
- Woronora: 5.45am service at the RSL & Citizens Club, Prince Edward Park Road.
- Bundeena: 6am service at the war memorial in Bundeena Reserve.