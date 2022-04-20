latest-news, dawn service, Anzac Day 2022, Cronulla Park, Monro Park, change

Large numbers are expected at Anzac Day dawn services across Sutherland Shire after two years of disruption caused by the pandemic. All services were cancelled in 2020 and only some were held last year, with tickets required - although many people turned up regardless. This year, the biggest turnout could be at Cronulla where the 5.30am service will be held in Cronulla Park because Monro Park, the normal venue, is unavailable after recent sustained rain. Miranda RSL sub-Branch president Arie Havenaar said their normal march from the club to the war memorial in Central Road would not be held this year. "Because of COVID, a lot of the bands have broken up and we have been unable to get one, and another factor is the age of the veterans," he said. Caringbah RSL sub-Branch secretary Alison Smith said they expected "big numbers" for their 4.20am service, which is traditionally the earliest in the shire. The war memorial was recently fitted with a new plaque, dedicated to all those from the area who have fought in any conflict, along with a third flagpole. Shire services:

