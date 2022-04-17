Plea for off-leash dog area in Hurstville

latest-news,

Hurstville resident Greg Kerbage knows the importance of having an off-leash dog area. Greg is blind and regularly walks his guide dog, Maddie, along with his retired guide dog, Nando around the neighbourhood near his home in Patrick Street. While Maddie faithfully performs her duties as a guide dog on-leash, Greg said it is important that she has time off-leash in a park time as well. "When guide dogs work they get stressed," Greg said. "So you need to de-stress the dog by letting it off the leash and socialise with other dogs," he said. Greg and his wife, Leanne, used to walk their dogs in Timothy Reserve and let them off the leash with other dog owners in the neighbourhood. "But last year the rangers said we couldn't have dogs off-leash in the park and moved us on," Greg said. "We wrote to the council at the time asking for a off-leash dog area in our suburb so it is good to see that they are now considering it. "We could go to the off-leash area at Narwee but I can't drive and my wife can't do it all the time. "We need a local off-leash dog area and the park at the corner of Gordon and Patrick Street would be perfect. "I need somewhere I can walk to and the dogs need a place to be roam free and socialise with other dogs. "It's not just the dogs who benefit. We have made a lot of friendships in the area that go beyond meeting people while walking their dogs. If someone needs help then they know people who can go to their house and assist them. "The park is close to everybody we have come to know and would be perfect as an off-leash area for us and for our dogs." Another Patrick Street resident, Manohar Tiwari also regularly walks his 11-year-old labrador, Max around Timothy Reserve. "There were 10 to 15 people who would meet in Timothy Reserve every evening to walk their dogs," Manohar said. "But then someone complained and the ranger came along and told us we couldn't have dogs off-leash in the park. "It's not just about having a dog park. It was a social evening. Every evening at 5pm people would come here and have a chat and a laugh. "All the dogs are very gentle and there are a couple of guide dogs. Now, because of this complaint we can't go. The group has been broken up." "The closest off-leash area is in Peakhurst, about 10 minutes drive. Manohar said the park at the corner of Gorden and Patrick Streets would be perfect for an off-leash dog area. "We need a dog park in our area. It's not just about the dogs. It provides a community connection," he said. Earlier: Potential locations for off-leash dog parks with the Mortdale and Hurstville wards will be investigated by Georges River Council. In a Notice of Motion submitted at the March 28 council meeting, Councillor Nancy Liu called for the council to prepare a report on potential locations. "Under the NSW Companion Animals Act, Councils are required to provide at least one designated dog off-leash area within their local government area," according to the council's report supporting the Notice of Motion. "Georges River Council currently provides nine designated dog off-leash areas, located across Peakhurst, Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay Wards. "There are no dog off-leash areas in either Mortdale or Hurstville Wards. "COVID-19 lockdowns have further highlighted the value and diversity of our open spaces to the local community and their companions for use of active and passive recreation. "The proposed report will identify opportunities where the use of parks and reserves could be modified or expanded to include an off-leash dog area in the Mortdale and Hurstville wards. "A trial period would allow Council to monitor maintenance requirements, participation rates and on-going costs," the report stated. Addressing the council, Georges River resident Harley Wang nominated Gifford Park, Penshurst as a suitable site for an off-leash dog park. "Gifford Park has been recognised by the local Penshurst community for many reasons," Mr Wang said. "The site is located 800 metres from the Penshurst CBD and railway station and is in close proximity to Beverly Hills CBD," he said. "The site is mostly vacant during the week apart for soccer training on Monday night. It contains adequate facilities, surfaces and space to accommodate the needs of the local Penshurst dog community," he said. "There are no dog off-leash areas in the Mortdale or Hurstville wards. It is in the community's interests to provide outdoor recreational facilities to all residents."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/9efda11c-69e4-435c-9ca0-e0a5115b0019.jpg/r8_21_3132_1786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg