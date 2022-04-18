latest-news,

The Sharks might still be hurting after their loss to Melbourne but they will front up first to kick off this weekend's NRL's Anzac round with their Thursday night home game against Manly. All NRL clubs will honour the occasion with pre-match ceremonies and special jerseys during the ANZAC round. The Sharks will wear a new commemorative jersey featuring an image by Leader photographer John Veage, taken at the 2015 dawn service at Cronulla Beach on the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli. Key elements of the jersey include a traditional poppy and sprig of rosemary, prominent above the Sharks club logo-the cross image on the front is emblazoned with the eternal Anzac phrase - Lest we forget. Sharks forward leader Dale Finucane won't forget his first game against his old club as he lasted just eight minutes before he was taken off for a HIA after a tackle went wrong. Nicho Hynes said the skipper's loss was felt. "He's our captain and leader but that's no excuse. "We have to learn to play for the full eighty minutes." Even though they were on the losing end the Sharks can still take plenty of positives out of the game, completing their first 27 sets before a mistake by Jack Williams in the 64th minute finally ended their streak. It was a Cameron Munster masterclass that really drove Melbourne to the 34-18 win in a high-quality clash . Coach Fitzgibbon said there were no excuses just good opposition. "We limped out at half time and didn't handle the kick over the sideline and the scrum-it rocked our confidence a bit. "Too many soft, simple defensive errors put us under pressure and we got away from how we have been playing. The under-21 Cronulla side is sitting second on the Jersey Flegg ladder after six rounds with a good start to last week's match powering the Sharks to a third consecutive victory, a 34-22 triumph over Souths. The U17 Matthews Cup Sharks also had a victory, scoring five tries to one in a 28-4 win over the Parramatta Eels to set up a Grand Final qualifying clash with the Sydney Roosters at Netstrata Jubilee on Saturday.

