A little white lie to protect someone, or carrying on the tradition of lying to bring a spark of mystery alive. Welcome to the theatre of fibbing. This month Shopfront Arts Co-op is teaming up with the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) to present the show 'The Lies We Were Told', which was created by youth between the ages of 11-18. Whether it's a lie to shield from pain or a lie to make a child believe in something magical, this tells the story of how lies make universal experiences. The stage comes alive at the moment when such lies are revealed, and people discover the truth. From global conspiracies to childhood memories, it's about growing up and growing together in belief. The cast rehearsed online and now have the chance to perform in front of an audience post-pandemic lockdown. Directed by Natalie Rose of Shopfront, the show is playing at 86-88 Carlton Parade until May 1. Details

