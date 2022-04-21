latest-news, Georgia Steele, Hughes, independent, power poles, election posters, Ausgrid

Independent candidate for Hughes, Georgia Steele, is unfazed by a ban on attaching election posters to power poles. Several of Ms Steele's signs have been on display for a week on power poles along major roads, including Bates Drive, Kareela and The Boulevarde, Miranda North. On April 13, electricity operator Ausgrid published a reminder to candidates and their teams that the practice is illegal. A campaign spokeswoman for Ms Steele told the Leader, "Like other candidates in NSW, we have temporarily displayed signs on power poles". "We have not been contacted by Ausgrid about any material," she said. "If we are contacted, we will of course comply with their directions." Comment has been sought from Ausgrid. The operator's statement this month reads: "Ausgrid is reminding all political candidates and their staff not to attach campaign material to electrical assets in the leadup to the federal election. "Under the Electricity supply act 1995 it is an offence to interfere with electricity assets without approval as it can pose serious safety risks. "This includes attaching campaign posters or any other material to power poles. "During election campaigns we receive multiple complaints from customers and will then ask relevant candidates to remove their material immediately. "To report posters on poles call Ausgrid General Enquiries on 13 13 65 (9am to 4.30pm)."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/58f92e57-6d6b-4c53-81c6-7912355de0a1.jpg/r196_603_4389_2972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg