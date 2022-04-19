community,

The flypast is being stated by the Historic Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) and will feature Tracker, Dakota, Caribou and Catalina. It will be the largest ANZAC overflight ever staged from the HARS Aviation Museum which is based at Shellhabour Regional Airport. Taking off from 9.30 am the Dakota, Caribou and Tracker will fly north along the coast to overfly Cronulla beach shortly before 10 am on ANZAC Day. The aircraft will continue their line astern formation to fly over Goldstein Reserve at Coogee at 10 am at the conclusion of the ANZAC march by Coogee, Randwick and Clovelly RSL members. Sydney City After the Coogee salute, the aircraft will continue to fly north to Long Reef and wait for air traffic clearance to flyover Garden Island then along Elizabeth Street in a northerly direction over the Sydney ANZAC Day march at 10.30 am. The aircraft will return to HARS Aviation Museum where they will be on show to visitors, along with other aircraft of significance to aviation in Australia. A separate flypast of Orion, Mustang, Harvard and Iroquois will fly over Wollongong, Kiama and Kangaroo Valley. Other warbirds of note in the HARS display include a former RAAF supersonic F-111C, three 1960s Neptune maritime patrol aircraft, a Catalina, a Winjeel, additional Dakotas, a former RAN Wessex helicopter, Vampire and Sea Venom jets plus airliners including "Connie" the former Lockheed Super Constellation and the only Boing 747-400 remaining in Australia. The HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30 to 3.30 daily for guided tours, located at Shellharbour Airport, just off the old Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail and a short walk from the railway station. Details of check-in at www.hars.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/a5f974b3-d56f-4a02-952e-d4663481c1dc.jpg/r0_85_2048_1242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cronulla to witness flypast of historic aircraft as a salute to ANZAC Day services