Salvation Army appeals for Rockdale volunteers for Red Shield Appeal

Rockdale Salvation Army needs 25 local volunteers to support this year's Red Shield Appeal. All funds raised locally will stay local to support services within the community. "Last year, through Rockdale's generous support during the Red Shield Appeal, we were able to start a Low-Cost Food Market which assists our community in need weekly," Salvation Army Aux Lt Matt Cairns said. Money raised locally this year will also help enable a fortnightly community lunch and support local support service for victims of domestic violence. "We're so grateful to the Rockdale community who have always rallied together and supported the Red Shield Appeal year on year," Mr Cairns said. "This year is no different. We need the help of community members more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple years," he said. Overall, the Salvos are in need of 20,000 volunteers across the country. Now in its 56 th year, the Red Shield Appeal is The Salvos flagship fundraising appeal and is aiming to raise $36 million nationally. In NSW the Salvos are aiming to raise $1.8 million to be used on the vital services in the local community. After a tough few years, communities are still feeling the impacts of multiple disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, this year the Salvos are highlighting the 'shadow pandemic' that's destroying lives: family and domestic violence. Risks of domestic violence have increased in the past 12 months due to economic insecurity. Approximately 887,500 crisis beds are provided to people experiencing homelessness - including women and children as family and domestic violence is the largest cause of women and children becoming homeless in Australia. To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.

Salvation Army appeals for Rockdale volunteers for Red Shield Appeal