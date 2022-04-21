community, westfield hurstville, little legs foundation

An Eggsville Community Art Trail at Westfield Hurstville during the Easter weekend was a special reminder of a loved one lost. Residents were invited to discover metre-high eggs that were designed by the community and cultural groups. One of Westfield's previous 'Local Heroes' from Hurstville from its 2020 recipients, was Sue Ellan Vasiliou from the Little Legs Foundation. She was there to see the eggs on display with her family. Mrs Vasiliou designed an egg that included her late daughter's handwriting and former drawings. The family established the foundation after their daughter Alegra died of brain cancer. The foundation supports other families and raises funds for awareness and research. The Eggsville project was part of a wider initiative when the shopping centre joined the NSW Government's CBD Revitalisation Program to support business and encourage more people back to the bustling CBD area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ffb500b6-b8bc-488f-acf2-cbf0b42b49fb.jpg/r0_374_3600_2408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg