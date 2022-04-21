latest-news,

It's not everyday that a rugby league player gets to decide when they retire, but St George Illawarra Dragons centre, Kody House, gets to do just that. She steps away from the game after a 10 year career that has seen her play at all levels of sport. House has been a member of the Australian Jillaroos, represented Queensland in State of Origin, play for the Brisbane Broncos and Dragons in the NRLW, and for several clubs in the Queensland Rugby League competition. House was close to retiring at the end of 2021. She was without an offer to play in the NRLW - and with the season delayed until 2022 - she considered all of her options. But it was a phone call from Dragons coach, Jamie Soward, in early January 2022 - while he was looking to replace Shontelle Stowers during the NRLW preseason, that gave House her last chance. She made a quick decision to put her retirement on hold and instead relocate from Queensland to NSW for a final crack in professional rugby league. She played her final game in the 2021 NRLW grand final. And though it may not have been the fairytale ending House was after, with the Dragons losing to the Sydney Roosters (16-4), she was an integral part of a huge year St George Illawarra. "It would have been great to have won, but you know, that's football," she said. "I am just so proud of the girls for doing a complete 180 from last season, from getting the wooden spoon, from not winning a game, and now, off the back of this season, it has just been unreal." With the 2022 NRLW season just around the corner, the 31-year-old contemplated to yet again delay her retirement, but eventually decided it was the right time to hang up the boots. House, who recently completed study to be an exercise physiologist, said it is tempting to do a Steph Hancock (who returned from retirement for the 2021 NRLW). "It's so tempting ... because you love footy and you love your friends," she said. "But for me I guess, I have given so much of my life and been so selfish for 10 years, and it's time where I can have that family time now and focus on a career."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/efb49063-b4ba-445a-9b0f-d4a50a9c527f.jpg/r0_270_5315_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg