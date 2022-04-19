Design excellence in Gymea Bay

latest-news, Gymea Bay, modern home for sale, property, real estate, inspect now, auction, Those Architects, Studio Constructions

House of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2 A contemporary display of family functionality, this freestanding home showcases the signature design aesthetic of acclaimed architects 'Those Architects' that epitomises effortless style and liveable luxury. Privately set amongst a collection of three boutique architectural residences, showcasing soaring high ceilings and an expansive open layout that's perfectly suited to both family living and alfresco entertaining. Brought to life by local builders Studio Constructions, the quality double-brick construction is combined with a beautiful neutral colour palette, high-end finishings, double glazed glass and stunning parquetry flooring, this tranquil abode makes for sophisticated and timeless appeal. With state of the art three-bedrooms and an open plan layout for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining by the use of floor-to-ceiling stacker doors double glazed windows. A gourmet chefs' kitchen with soft close Blum cabinetry, Bosch microwave and oven with Miele warming drawer. A huge master retreat with bespoke cabinetry double built ins and his and hers ensuite featuring under floor heating and Velux skylight inviting an abundance of natural light. Idyllically positioned within an ultra-central location less than four minutes' drive to Gymea Shopping Village, Gymea Bay Baths and Westfield Miranda, this is a perfect spot for the busy family seeking convenience and easy living. Relax and enjoy the private north facing entertaining courtyard featuring heated mineral plunge pool and in-built custom concrete barbecue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/73c2c1ac-85c0-4e50-9341-ace8a8d8d8fd.jpg/r0_100_1960_1207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg