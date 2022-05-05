latest-news, Narelle Seymour, Hughes, mystery

Mystery surrounds the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Hughes, Narelle Seymour. A photo and brief biographical details of Ms Seymour were belatedly added to the party's website following media scrutiny. But, One Nation has not responded to the Leader's request for contact details, and other attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful. Community group Orana, which staged a Meet the Candidates forum last night (Wednesday) was also unable to contact Ms Seymour to invite her to take part. Gaye Cameron, One Nation's candidate in the adjoining seat of Cook, doesn't know Ms Seymour and hasn't spoken to her. "I am concerned with the electorate of Cook and answering the questions of voters here," said Ms Cameron, who, unlike the Hughes candidate, is a shire resident and also ran in Cook in 2019 and the state seat of Miranda in the same year. The Australian Electoral Office said it had made contact with Ms Seymour, who was aware of her candidature and appeared to be a legitimately nominated candidate. "There is no law against candidates living outside of the seat or state/territory they are running in," a spokesperson told the Leader. "There is also nothing that requires a candidate to be active in campaigning for election. "However, clearly, that would be advantageous if you're genuinely seeking election." The issue has impacted the campaign of Linda Seymour, the Independent candidate for Hughes with the same surname. "From the perspective of having a robust democracy, it is unfortunate that someone with zero connection with the electorate is running," Linda Seymour said. "From my personal perspective, it is really distracting to our campaign. "We have worked hard to get our name out there and now we have to work even harder to differentiate. "I am having to tell people who I am not, rather than who I am." The One Nation website says: "Narelle Seymour was born in Southport where her father served in the RAAF and her mother was a nurse. "Narelle raised her four children here in NSW before starting her career in the aged care sector. Narelle has been an active volunteer in the NSW SES for 13 years, assisting the community in some of the state's darkest and most trying times. "While it's not the easiest of jobs working in aged care, I've always been drawn to the service of caring for others. Each of my aged care patients has made wonderful contributions to this country and I see it as my privilege to assist them through this stage of their lives." "Narelle believes all Australians deserve equality, no matter what age, gender, or culture - everyone deserves a fair go."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/1a49fd09-d089-4331-9708-d55bfbb86d22.jpg/r0_9_499_291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg