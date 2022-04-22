Cronulla Jazz & Blues Festival is back in the swing

latest-news, cronulla jazz and blues festival 2022, emma pask

Wave those jazz hands, it's time to shake and move. The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival, is returning for its second year in a row, and is scheduled for a melodic comeback on June 2-5. More than 100 artists will perform in free concerts in the parks, along the plaza and in venues. Following last year's successful inaugural event, this year the events runs across four days. There will be ticketed events across 12 stages, a film festival, a vinyl record fair, kids' activities and food and retail stalls. Australian jazz, blues and roots will be all the rage, with the likes of Jeff Martin (The Tea Party), Emma Pask, Ray Beadle, Leanne Paris, The Foreday Riders and Lloyd Spiegel, through to The Strides, Pacey, King and Doley, Katie Brianna, The Detonators, Murray Cook's Soul Movers and more. (OG-Red Wiggle) Murray Cook and his musical partner in crime Lizzie Mack will entertain. Bring a picnic rug and catch live music throughout the day over at Dunningham Park, Cronulla Park and Monro Park, then wander through the plaza for more, including tunes to take you into the night at venues such as Cronulla RSL, The Brass Monkey, Zinc Bar and Croydon Lane. Standout performer includes award winning vocalist Emma Pask, who has firmly established herself as one of Australia's favourite voices in jazz. Her talent was first spotted by internationally renowned jazz great James Morrison, when she was a 16-year-old student. She joined his band as the lead vocalist, and took on 20 years of touring the world with Morrison. She also performed the bridal waltz for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's wedding. Her new album 'Dream of Life' is set for release in mid-2022. Attorney General Mark Speakman says the event will bring visitors from all across NSW to Cronulla. "I'm delighted to have secured NSW Government support for the festival...[it's a] welcome boost for local businesses and artists following the challenges of COVID-19," he said. "The inaugural festival was very popular with locals from the shire last year and they can again look forward to enjoying great entertainment and food close to home."

