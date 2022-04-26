latest-news, Caringbah development, property, apartments for sale, Caringbah Greens, DKO Architecture, Landmark Group, brand-new apartments, Caringbah Bowling Club

Development of the Week Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1 One of the oldest clubs in Sutherland Shire, Caringbah Bowling Club is undergoing a new lease of life. Leading property developer Landmark Group has teamed up with Caringbah Bowling Club to create a first class social and sporting asset. The redevelopment, designed by award-winning DKO Architecture, includes new club facilities plus a bistro, two bowling greens and three luxury residential buildings overlooking the greens and central plaza, as well as a recreational area for all residents and patrons to enjoy. Caringbah Greens offers a selection of luxurious one, two and three bedroom apartments. Spacious open plan designs featuring beautifully appointed kitchens flow onto expansive alfresco areas. There's a wonderful coastal feel to the spaces, helped by the warm neutral palette and Bay views that many of the apartments enjoy. At the heart of the Sutherland Shire, Caringbah's proximity to natural assets, including Cronulla Beach, Port Hacking River and the Royal National Park, deliver a first-rate quality of life. Easy access to public transport, CBD links, airport and employment centres are important. Over the coming years, Caringbah will also benefit from Government investment into major infrastructure projects such as the proposed M6 Motorway, new shopping precincts and upgrades to local hospitals. With over 20 years' experience and excellence in design, all Landmark Group's developments are backed by an industry-leading Quality Guarantee, which includes a 10-year Extended Structural Warranty.

