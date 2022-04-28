community, Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award

An advocate for Aboriginal health, a role model for troubled youth, and a young leader in the COVID-19 wards, these faces are inspirational figures. Three young Sutherland Shire residents are finalists in the Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award, part of the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards. Since the creation of the 7News Young Achiever Award - NSW/ACT in 2014, it has applauded the leadership, vision, excellence and commitment of young people, whilst highlighting their efforts and success. The purpose of the NSW/ACT Young Achiever awards is to acknowledge, encourage and most importantly promote the positive achievements of all young people up to and including 29 years of age. Seaneen Wallace, 26 of Caringbah joined the NSW Health Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative at Sydney Children's Hospital Network in 2020. She has since led the development and implementation of an Aboriginal Health Impact Statement, which ensures that new or existing policies considers the context and implications for Aboriginal people and help identify and improve barriers. In 2020 and 2021, she undertook case management and contact tracing. Darian Brooker is a finalist in the First National Real Estate Leadership Award. Ms Brooker, 24 of Kirrawee founded 'We, Future Leaders' to lead Australian kids to their highest potential individual and group mentoring. Having grown up grew up in foster care and moved schools 26 times, she uses her platform to raise awareness on mental health, domestic violence prevention and education for students in juvenile detention. Christopher Weekes is a finalist in the NSW Ministry of Health Public Health Pandemic Response Award. Mr Weekes, 25 who recently moved to Victoria from Sutherland, is an Intensive Care Nurse who has worked in St George Hospital for the duration of the pandemic. During the four months of the Sydney 2021 lockdown, he cared entirely for COVID-19 positive patients requiring intensive care and ventilation. He learnt the specialised process of intubating a patient and became a team leader of the hospital-wide COVID-19 Intubation Team. He is now working as a paramedic. Winners will be announced on May 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/270cb774-4a54-44f3-939a-19033dbe8e61.jpg/r0_108_2126_1309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg