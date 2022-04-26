latest-news, Sutherland Shire Relay for Lifend, 2021, huge success, Rod Coy

Sutherland Shire Relay for Life will celebrate 21 years of raising funds for cancer research when it returns to normality on the coming weekend (April 30-May 1) after two years of disruption due to the pandemic. Camping overnight in Don Lucas Reserve is among the features that will be back. Rod Coy, chairman of the community organising group, said "the numbers are looking good". "At this stage, we will reach two thirds to three quarters of the size we were before COVID," he said. "We will end up with 80-90 tables on Saturday night, each with 10-15 people. "Normally, about 2000 people register in advance and another 7000 get involved on the day. "This year, we are looking at about 1500 people registering." Mr Coy said, prior to COVID, the event was raising about $500,000 for cancer research. "This year, we expect to raise about $200,000," he said. "The organisation is all voluntary, there is no middle man and every penny raised goes to Cancer Council NSW." Mr Coy said some novelty events had been added to this year's program. The Hot Potato horn brass band will provide the entertainment during the Saturday night banquet under the stars. Mr Coy said anyone who wanted to participate could register online or just turn up on the day. Mr Coy thanked Sutherland Shire Council and Tradies for "great" support.

