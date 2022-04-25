latest-news,

It was all red and black as the Sutherland Sharks hosted a rampant Rockdale Ilinden in a fiery local derby won 3-0 by the visitors at Seymour Shaw Park in Round 8 of the NPL NSW Men's competition on Saturday. Two 30-yard curling strikes from Jaden Casella and a late Alex Masciovecchio goal gave the visitors the win as they reclaimed the Leader Cup. Casella opened the scoring for Rockdale in the 31st minute after a pretty even contest when curling a magnificent shot beyond Sutherland goalie Anthony Bouzanis after being given enough time and space to pick his spot. He added the second in similar style against the run of play late in the first half before Alex Masciovecchio had the simple task of wrapping it up just before the end. Rockdale sealed the deal with eight minutes left after Sutherlands Bouzanis saved bravely from Casella, looking for the first hat-trick of the season, only to palm the ball into the substitute Alex's path and he buried it into an empty net. It was the first of the two-legged Leader Cup games contested by the sides each season, with Sutherland holding the cup after two Covid affected seasons. This added extra spice to a much anticipated and fiercely competitive match. Sutherland were always competitive but were punished every time they made a defensive error, but the first-half Casella strikes proved too big a hurdle for Sutherland to claw back leaving a disconsolate Sutherland coach Nick Dimovski, to say he believed they were the better side at times and if not, at least matched them. Rockdale Ilinden coach Steve Zoric, was extremely pleased with his side's performance. "It's the story of our season so far in that we don't put all our chances away but it was a good performance today and I'm satisfied with the result," he said "We're building and looked solid in every department today and we're heading in a direction I'm very pleased with. "The boys deserve a lot of credit, they've worked hard and listened to what we've said in training and it's starting to show in reaching the point we need to get to and everyone is up to the task. "Our first goal broke them as we had just given the ball away at the back from the goal kick and they really should have scored so it was a critical goal and very well taken. "It was a derby game but we had more control and they looked to be playing more on the counter but a good three points." Rockdale now sit in third spot on the Football NSW league ladder with only one loss from their eight games played. The City Suns next face the last placed Northbridge Bulls at home and after three straight wins they look set to make Sunday afternoon at Ilinden Sports Centre the place for all fans to be.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/dcb31655-75e0-4399-9cab-75680671792a.jpg/r0_1657_3543_3659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg