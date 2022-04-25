latest-news, Sutherland Shireo, dawn services, 2022, Cronulla Park

Thousands braved wet weather to attend Anzac Day dawn services in Sutherland Shire, which were conducted normally for the first time since 2019. The biggest turnout was at Cronulla, where about 5000 people - some estimates were higher - packed Cronulla Park, which is far more spacious than the normal venue, Monro Park, where the war memorial is located.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/59311da9-38f9-4ba1-b9fa-9cb0431d8803.jpg/r2_461_5312_3461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg