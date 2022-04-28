latest-news, hazelhurst arts centre, port hacking potters group

Achievements in clay are set to be celebrated as part of upcoming showcase of Sutherland Shire pottery works. The collective works of a group central to the development of the shire's arts scene will be on show, with Hazelhurst Arts Centre to showcase an array of works made by the Port Hacking Potters Group. The group, established by 10 women potters in 1962, has been providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to hone their ceramics skills and exhibit their artistic output for the past 60 years, an anniversary that will be celebrated as part of Hazelhurst's upcoming '60 Years in Clay' exhibition. The exhibition, set to open in Hazelhurst's Broadhurst Gallery on April 29, will include work from more than 30 of the group's members and explore the many different styles and techniques of working with clay. Throughout the six decade history of the group, members have had the opportunity to learn from one another and to exhibit their work with members' exhibitions, a biennial national art prize, workshops and lectures. Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said the upcoming exhibition would provide arts lovers with an opportunity to discover the prolific output of the group throughout their 60 year history. "It's wonderful to celebrate this special milestone with an exhibition of such talented artists," he said. "This exhibition highlights the important role Hazelhurst plays in supporting art and artists from the local community, and also the role these artists have played in contributing to the profile of our local arts scene." Many of the artists in the exhibition have trained at TAFE, some to the Advanced Diploma level, while others have undertaken classes at Hazelhurst, in the ceramics studio that the group initially helped to fund. Director of Hazelhurst Arts Centre Belinda Hanrahan said she was delighted to be able to showcase the output such a talented collective and celebrate the longevity of their group. "Hazelhurst Arts Centre has a long association with the Port Hacking Potters Group and we are so pleased to share this momentous occasion with them and with the community," Ms Hanrahan said. Meeting monthly, the group experienced a swell in numbers during both lockdown periods as people looked for a creative outlet that promoted positive mental health. Members kept in touch via Zoom, working projects together while staying safely at home, some of these works feature in the show. Exhibition coordinator Anna Ryland, who is a life member and previous president said of the exhibition, "Our members are very excited to be able to present our creations in clay, to celebrate our 60th anniversary as a group. With 60 years of history in making behind us, we are pleased to be able to share this milestone with the community by showcasing the latest creations of the talented potters and ceramic artists who keep our art alive." To coincide with the exhibition the group is running a ceramics demonstration at Hazelhurst Arts Centre on May 8 from 10.30am- 3pm.

