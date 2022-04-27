Two day festival to be held at Bay Street, Brighton next month

community,

Bayside Council will welcome the winter season in style with a two-day festival on Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands during the second weekend in May. Bay Street and the Brighton foreshore will come alive with music, street art, sand sculptures and lots of live entertainment on the 14th and 15th of May from 9am to 10pm. The festival is part of the State Government's Open Streets program to bring communities together to celebrate and support local businesses after the COVID-19 lockdown. The details were announced jointly by Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry and Rockdale MP and Shadow Minister for Small Business Steve Kamper. "We will be closing off Bay Street to all traffic and transforming it into a vibrant community hub with ice-skating, an open air cinema and live entertainment," Councillor Curry said. And local street artists will transform surrounding alleyways and The Boulevarde car park into works of art. Visitors to the festival will be able to stroll along the foreshore from Bay Street to the Kyeemagh Farmers Market and inspect sculptures carved from the sand. Mr Kamper said the special one-of event has been made possible with a half-a-million dollar grant from the State Government through the Department of Planning and Environment. "This is a real booster for our local businesses," Mr Kamper said. "This is about creating economic activities on the street and the foreshore. It is what this area needs. It needs to reconnect. I'm sure it will be the start of many good things to come at Bay Street." Bay Street will also be the venue for thethe Greek Festival in Ocotober. From 1992 to 2007 Cook Park hosted the popular Brighton Beach Festival in January each year. The then Rockdale Council wanted to reduce its hours of operation but this was not acceptable to the festival organisers at the time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1a16f220-c138-4c13-be03-be8fffe1d401.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg