community, Medicins Sans Frontiers

From ocean waves to remote land, Miranda's Mark Woods is on a 'wheely' big mission. The dedicated cyclist is pushing the pedals from Sydney to Perth, to raise money for those in need. The Leader previously published a story about Mr Woods in 2021 about his university thesis survey that was designed to improve water safety awareness among multicultural communities. Having completed the survey and thesis, the results of which have been published in a paper, he is now cycling by himself, aiming to raise $4200, a dollar for every kilometre, for Medicins Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders). He is hoping to help them continue to provide emergency medical aid to people desperately in need, including those displaced in Ukraine. Mr Woods has already cycled 1000 kilometres and has begun the cycle through the Nullarbor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/16386945-9b47-4e1d-8eb2-13b21ec5ff75.JPG/r0_40_960_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg