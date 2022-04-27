latest-news,

Georges River Council has accepted the resignation of Gail Connolly as General Manager. In a Motion read out by mayor Nick Katris at last night's council meeting, the council noted the confidential correspondence from Ms Gail Connolly to Cr Nick Katris dated 26 April and accepts her resignation as General Manager of Georges River Council with effect from 27 April, 2022. "Council conveys its sincere thanks to Ms Connolly for her service to the local community and Council for leading the organisation during a period of unprecedented challenges which have included the council's amalgamation, an historic infrastructure delivery program and a once in 100 year pandemic," Councillor Katris said. The council resolved to appoint the council's director of business and corporate services, David Tuxford as the Council Acting General Manager. Ms Connolly was appointed as Council's interim General Manager following the merger of the former Hurstville and Kogarah Councils in May 2016. She commenced her five-year contract with Georges River Council commencing from January 2018. Ms Connolly was previously general manager of Ryde City Council and has more than 25 years of local and state government experience in many areas including managing urban growth, infrastructure and transport planning for local government areas and metropolitan growth centres. Ms Connolly has held executive roles at several councils including City of Gold Coast, City of Sydney, and Campbelltown and Blacktown Councils. She has also held senior executive roles in NSW State agencies, including NSW Transport and Infrastructure, and the Department of Planning, where she led the preparation of whole-of-government strategies such as the Sydney Metropolitan Strategy and the Metropolitan Transport Plan.

Georges River Council General Manager, Gail Connolly resigns