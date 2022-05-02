latest-news,

Sutherland Shire Council is seeking state government assistance to repair hundreds of potholes caused by months of rain. Since the beginning of March, the council has repaired 811 potholes at 589 individual sites, which is more than a 30 per cent increase on the comparable period last year, a spokeswoman said. Council staff have identified many of the locations, but has also received 403 requests from the public. "While council is responsible for the upkeep of approximately 90 per cent of the road network within Sutherland Shire, it is worth noting that around one in every five requests from local residents relate to repairs required on state government administered roads," the spokeswoman said. "Council has been working with lead agency Transport for NSW (TfNSW), to ensure that these concerns are appropriately acknowledged and addressed, as well as to guide the agency on the areas of greatest need. "Among the major thoroughfares administered by the state government which have been identified as of greatest priority are potholes on Captain Cook Drive, Taren Point Road, Kingsway, Port Hacking Road, Princes Highway, Alfords Point Road, New Illawarra Road and Menai Road at Woronora. "While repairs conducted on Council administered roads to date have been accommodated within the existing roads budget, council will continue to advocate for the provision of state government funding through the NSW Office of Emergency Management to help cover some of the costs incurred in carrying out storm related repairs to our road network." The council thanked residents for pothole reports, particularly through the Snap, Send, Solve mobile phone application.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/c2ba813f-9d4c-4763-a487-a1f46f74246e.jpg/r3_219_5182_3145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg